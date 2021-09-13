Skycoin Hits One Day Volume of $844,878.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $844,878.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

