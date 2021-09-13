SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $343.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.77 million and the highest is $343.30 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SLM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 230,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,663. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

