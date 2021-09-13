Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $98.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,200 shares of company stock worth $27,372,277. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

