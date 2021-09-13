Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

