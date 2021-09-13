Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. Truist started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,142. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $23.81.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

