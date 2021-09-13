SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.78. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

