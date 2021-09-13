SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

