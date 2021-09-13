Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 8,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

