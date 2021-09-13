South State Corp Has $23.66 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

South State Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,405. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

