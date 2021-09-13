South State Corp Sells 256 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

South State Corp trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,165 shares of company stock worth $26,817,504 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,801. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

