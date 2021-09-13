Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

