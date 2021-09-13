SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 179,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,154,260 shares.The stock last traded at $77.13 and had previously closed at $76.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 47,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.