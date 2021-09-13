Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $300.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

