Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

