Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $204.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.