Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.94 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

