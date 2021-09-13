Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

