Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 6.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00. 3,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 529,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -258.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.