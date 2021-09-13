Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Cut by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

