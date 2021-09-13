St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

LON SMP remained flat at $GBX 559 ($7.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.34. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

