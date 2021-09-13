Stafi (FIS) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00119922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.37 or 0.00602031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

