Standard Protocol Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $282,856.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00119796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00175969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.16 or 1.02158327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.54 or 0.07298552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.00892098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

