Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

