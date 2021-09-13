State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,904,852 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904,852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $92,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

