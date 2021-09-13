State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $99,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

