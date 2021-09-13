State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $109.22 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $109,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.73 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.