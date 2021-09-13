State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $83,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 106.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,266,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

