State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,050 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

Shares of REGN opened at $650.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average of $540.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,909 shares of company stock worth $224,819,866. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

