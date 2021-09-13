Stephen Douglass Sells 2,495 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

