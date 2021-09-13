STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,512.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $161.62 and a one year high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

