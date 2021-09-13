stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

