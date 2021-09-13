Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $547.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $36.00. 2,928,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,168. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,977 shares of company stock worth $26,705,083. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

