Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.