Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

PMAY opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

