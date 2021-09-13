Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

