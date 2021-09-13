Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.50 and its 200-day moving average is €69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

