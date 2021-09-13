Student Coin (STC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Student Coin has a total market cap of $32.49 million and $1.44 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Student Coin

STC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

