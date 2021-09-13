Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 458.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $917.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.