SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $62,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $10,589,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 396.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

