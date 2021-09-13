Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Swingby has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $371,644.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,544,113 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

