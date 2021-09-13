Swiss National Bank Buys 17,900 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 176,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.79 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.