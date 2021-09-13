Swiss National Bank Has $10.29 Million Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.54 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,832. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

