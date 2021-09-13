Swiss National Bank Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

