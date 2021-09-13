Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $80.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

