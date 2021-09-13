Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

