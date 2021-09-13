SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading Up 121.2% Over Last Week

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $69,885.45 and approximately $6,423.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 121.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

