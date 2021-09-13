Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Cap of $695.84 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Symbol has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $695.84 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00174980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,403.23 or 0.99253969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.17 or 0.07157769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00906088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,938,004,231 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,822,314 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

