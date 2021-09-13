Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises 2.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GDS by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 7,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

