Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Autodesk by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 16.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.59. 17,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,956. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

