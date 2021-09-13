Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.